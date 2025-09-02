Cabinet meeting skips discussion on House dissolution, approves deputy PM assignments

Chusak Sirinil, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office, held a press conference following today’s Cabinet meeting, confirming that there was no discussion about the dissolution of the House of Representatives. The meeting mainly focused on regular agenda items.
The Cabinet did, however, approve the assignment of duties for the four deputy prime ministers, which are as follows:
These deputy prime ministers will assume the role of acting prime minister in respective order if the current prime minister is unable to perform duties. Additionally, the Deputy PM and Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office will continue to perform their roles as before.
The Cabinet also appointed political officials as necessary, such as personnel in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for coordination, document receipt, and handling complaints. The Government Spokesperson will remain Jirayu Huangsap.
Chusak revealed that the Cabinet approved the draft bill on enhancing the country's competitiveness for targeted industries. This bill, proposed by the Board of Investment (BOI), aims to attract foreign investment by offering tax credits. The bill will now be reviewed by the Council of State before being submitted to Parliament for approval.
Additionally, the Cabinet acknowledged concerns from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security regarding compliance with the Disabled Persons Quality of Life Promotion Act 2007. Despite the law’s intention to integrate disabled people into the workforce, there is a significant gap between the 2.2 million disabled individuals in Thailand and the 18,000 employed. The Cabinet has approved measures to further categorise disabilities to encourage greater employment opportunities for disabled individuals.
Finally, the Cabinet approved several urgent funding requests from the 2026 central budget, including food subsidies for private schools, marking ongoing efforts to address pressing needs in the country.