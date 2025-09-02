Cabinet meeting skips discussion on House dissolution, approves deputy PM assignments

Chusak Sirinil, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office, held a press conference following today’s Cabinet meeting, confirming that there was no discussion about the dissolution of the House of Representatives. The meeting mainly focused on regular agenda items.

The Cabinet did, however, approve the assignment of duties for the four deputy prime ministers, which are as follows:

Deputy PM Suriya Jungrungreangkit Deputy PM Pirapan Salirathavibhaga Deputy PM Pichai Chunhavajira Deputy PM Prasert Jantararuangtong

These deputy prime ministers will assume the role of acting prime minister in respective order if the current prime minister is unable to perform duties. Additionally, the Deputy PM and Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office will continue to perform their roles as before.

The Cabinet also appointed political officials as necessary, such as personnel in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for coordination, document receipt, and handling complaints. The Government Spokesperson will remain Jirayu Huangsap.