People's Party Delays Decision on 32nd Prime Minister Vote

Thai opposition party People's Party has postponed its decision on how to vote for the country's 32nd Prime Minister, with MPs referring the matter to the party's executive committee for a final decision tomorrow.

The party's parliamentary meeting concluded without reaching a resolution, instead voting to pass the decision to the party's executive committee for tomorrow's crucial deliberation.

The party maintains its position that any Prime Minister should be elected specifically to dissolve Parliament and amend the constitution, whilst confirming it will not join the government.

Speaking at 5:30 PM on 2nd September 2025, Pakornwut Udompipatskul, a People's Party MP and opposition chief whip, addressed the media following the party meeting.

"Today there was no resolution," he stated. "Over the past two days, we have listened to MPs' opinions and opened consultations to all 100,000 party members to gather views on selecting the Prime Minister."

Pakornwut emphasised that MPs were unanimous in agreeing the party should continue gathering opinions.

"Tomorrow's executive committee meeting will make the decision. We confirm no decisions have been made yet - we're waiting for the party leader to call the executive meeting, which we'll try to arrange as quickly as possible."

The MP clarified that today's session involved only opinion-sharing without formal voting, reflecting feedback from constituents.