EC rejects petition alleging Thaksin’s dominance over parties in forming government

Sawaeng Boonmee, Secretary-General of the Election Commission of Thailand (EC) and registrar of political parties, gave an interview on Friday (September 12) regarding the progress of investigating the petition to dissolve six political parties.

The petition alleges that these parties allowed Thaksin Shinawatra, the former Prime Minister and non-member of the parties, to influence and dominate the formation of the government.

This follows the 2024 Constitutional Court ruling that resulted in the removal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office, prompting the need for a new prime minister. Subsequently, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party and Thaksin's daughter, was supported as the new prime ministerial candidate.