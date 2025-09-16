Thaksin in good spirits, says he misses his grandchildren after family visit

Thaksin is serving a one-year sentence following a ruling by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions, which ordered him to serve time in prison. The court ruled that his stay at the Police General Hospital from August 23 2023 was unlawful, and the 180 days he spent there would not count towards his sentence.
Tuesday marked the seventh day of his imprisonment, with media gathered outside the prison to monitor developments. His lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, is scheduled to meet him later in the afternoon.
Family visits are limited to twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Fridays, meaning Thaksin’s relatives are expected to return on September 17 or 19. No political supporters gathered outside the prison on Tuesday
Deputy spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, Kanokwan Jiwchuaphan, said Thaksin remains in the prison hospital ward. She noted that his spirits had improved, though he said he missed his grandchildren. His relatives also brought him Buddhist texts and English books to read, she added.
Kanokwan explained that under prison regulations, relatives are permitted to bring books either once a week or once a month, depending on the facility. However, inmates are not allowed to keep them as personal belongings. Once read, the books must be donated to the prison.
She further noted that on Tuesday morning Thaksin had his usual breakfast of boiled eggs and black coffee, while other meals typically consisted of standard prison food such as noodles. In the evenings, from around 5pm, inmates are allowed to watch television programmes that have been vetted to ensure they do not affect national security.
During the day, Thaksin spends his time reading, walking around, smiling, and greeting other inmates. He is also being assisted by two fellow prisoners to ensure his safety and wellbeing.
Kanokwan added that authorities will later consider whether Thaksin can take on any prison duties, but not at this stage as he is still adjusting following the end of his five-day quarantine. His blood pressure has since dropped to within a normal range, she said.