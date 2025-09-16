Thaksin in good spirits, says he misses his grandchildren after family visit

Thaksin is serving a one-year sentence following a ruling by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions, which ordered him to serve time in prison. The court ruled that his stay at the Police General Hospital from August 23 2023 was unlawful, and the 180 days he spent there would not count towards his sentence.

Tuesday marked the seventh day of his imprisonment, with media gathered outside the prison to monitor developments. His lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, is scheduled to meet him later in the afternoon.

Family visits are limited to twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Fridays, meaning Thaksin’s relatives are expected to return on September 17 or 19. No political supporters gathered outside the prison on Tuesday