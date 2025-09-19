Phumtham says Thai Rak Thai spirit was never destroyed since 2006 coup

In a Facebook post on Friday, he described September 19, 2006, as a deep wound in Thai political history — a day that not only toppled a government elected with overwhelming support but also shattered the dreams and future of millions.

Phumtham argued that the Thai Rak Thai administration under former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra had already proven that democracy could change lives, citing universal healthcare, education opportunities for millions of children, and economic programmes that gave farmers and workers access to credit and markets.

These, he said, were more than policies — they lifted people’s quality of life.