Special cabinet meeting assigns six ministers to key economic portfolios

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2025

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will chair a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening (September 24) to finalise the government’s policy statement and assign roles to six ministers.

Government House sources said the special meeting will be the first official session of the “Anutin 1 Cabinet”, following the swearing-in ceremony before His Majesty the King at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace.

Cabinet reviews final draft of policy statement

The key agenda includes endorsing the draft policy statement, known as the “Blue Book,” which will be presented to Parliament. The eight-page document focuses on four priority areas: household economy, national security and border issues, social problems, and natural disaster recovery measures.

Once endorsed, the statement will be distributed to MPs ahead of the formal policy address, during which lawmakers may debate and question the government.

Economic policies for immediate relief

Economic measures highlighted in the draft include cost-of-living relief schemes such as reviving the Khon La Khrueng (Let’s Go Halves) co-payment scheme, discussions on transport cost reductions, and adapting the solar rooftop campaign into a 1,500-megawatt community solar project to align with the government’s four-month timeframe.

The government also plans to continue the “retirement lottery” initiative, albeit with modifications.

During the meeting, Anutin is expected to nominate Traisuree Taisaranakul, a former deputy government spokeswoman, as secretary-general to the prime minister.

Six ministers to be assigned ministerial portfolios

Anutin will divide responsibilities among six ministers to supervise ministries and key agencies:

  • Suphajee Suthumpun will oversee the Commerce Ministry.
     
  • Auttapol Rerkpiboon will oversee the Energy Ministry.
     
  • Ekniti Nitithanprapas will oversee the Finance Ministry, along with economic agencies under the Prime Minister’s Office such as the Board of Investment (BOI), the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), and the Budget Bureau.
     
  • Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn will be responsible for the Transport Ministry and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.
     
  • Thamanat Prompow will supervise the Agriculture Ministry, as well as the Tourism and Sports Ministry.
     
  • Suchart Chomklin will oversee the Ministries of Natural Resources and Environment, and Industry.

For other agencies directly under the Prime Minister’s Office, such as the Office of the National Water Resources, Sophon Saram, deputy PM, is expected to take charge.

After the policy address in Parliament, ministries will further divide responsibilities between ministers and deputy ministers. The government is expected to enter full operational mode by early October.

 

