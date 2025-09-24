Special cabinet meeting assigns six ministers to key economic portfolios

Government House sources said the special meeting will be the first official session of the “Anutin 1 Cabinet”, following the swearing-in ceremony before His Majesty the King at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace.

Cabinet reviews final draft of policy statement

The key agenda includes endorsing the draft policy statement, known as the “Blue Book,” which will be presented to Parliament. The eight-page document focuses on four priority areas: household economy, national security and border issues, social problems, and natural disaster recovery measures.

Once endorsed, the statement will be distributed to MPs ahead of the formal policy address, during which lawmakers may debate and question the government.