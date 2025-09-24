Special cabinet meeting assigns six ministers to key economic portfolios

Government House sources said the special meeting will be the first official session of the “Anutin 1 Cabinet”, following the swearing-in ceremony before His Majesty the King at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace.
The key agenda includes endorsing the draft policy statement, known as the “Blue Book,” which will be presented to Parliament. The eight-page document focuses on four priority areas: household economy, national security and border issues, social problems, and natural disaster recovery measures.
Once endorsed, the statement will be distributed to MPs ahead of the formal policy address, during which lawmakers may debate and question the government.
Economic measures highlighted in the draft include cost-of-living relief schemes such as reviving the Khon La Khrueng (Let’s Go Halves) co-payment scheme, discussions on transport cost reductions, and adapting the solar rooftop campaign into a 1,500-megawatt community solar project to align with the government’s four-month timeframe.
The government also plans to continue the “retirement lottery” initiative, albeit with modifications.
During the meeting, Anutin is expected to nominate Traisuree Taisaranakul, a former deputy government spokeswoman, as secretary-general to the prime minister.
Anutin will divide responsibilities among six ministers to supervise ministries and key agencies:
For other agencies directly under the Prime Minister’s Office, such as the Office of the National Water Resources, Sophon Saram, deputy PM, is expected to take charge.
After the policy address in Parliament, ministries will further divide responsibilities between ministers and deputy ministers. The government is expected to enter full operational mode by early October.