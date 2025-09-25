Anutin government lays out detailed policy, promises constitutional referendum

The full policy statement of the government led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has been revealed, outlining the administration’s approach to governing under current constraints.

The policy aims to tackle urgent national issues, restore public confidence, and bring happiness to the people of Thailand. Key highlights include the government’s commitment to holding a constitutional referendum to amend the existing constitution.

The government will submit the full policy document, which includes a detailed policy statement and a comprehensive electronic version, to Parliament on Thursday. The Cabinet has confirmed that the policy will be officially presented to Parliament under Article 162 of the Constitution, with the presentation set to begin on September 29.

The document, printed with a blue cover, consists of eight pages with an annex. Notably, the section concerning the constitutional amendment is prominently featured at the beginning of the policy statement.

It emphasises the government's support for conducting a referendum to amend the constitution, taking into account the opinions of the people and ensuring broad participation from all sectors of society.

The statement reiterates that the government will act in accordance with the Constitutional Court’s rulings and uphold the monarchy as the head of state.