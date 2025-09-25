Anutin government lays out detailed policy, promises constitutional referendum

The full policy statement of the government led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has been revealed, outlining the administration’s approach to governing under current constraints.
The policy aims to tackle urgent national issues, restore public confidence, and bring happiness to the people of Thailand. Key highlights include the government’s commitment to holding a constitutional referendum to amend the existing constitution.
The government will submit the full policy document, which includes a detailed policy statement and a comprehensive electronic version, to Parliament on Thursday. The Cabinet has confirmed that the policy will be officially presented to Parliament under Article 162 of the Constitution, with the presentation set to begin on September 29.
The document, printed with a blue cover, consists of eight pages with an annex. Notably, the section concerning the constitutional amendment is prominently featured at the beginning of the policy statement.
It emphasises the government's support for conducting a referendum to amend the constitution, taking into account the opinions of the people and ensuring broad participation from all sectors of society.
The statement reiterates that the government will act in accordance with the Constitutional Court’s rulings and uphold the monarchy as the head of state.
Key points on immediate solutions for four key areas
1. Economic Challenges
To address the rising cost of living and reduce expenses for the public, the government will push forward the "Khon La Khrueng" (Let’s Go Halves) co-payment scheme to help cut travel, transportation, and energy costs. These initiatives aim to alleviate the financial burden on the people and lower daily expenditures.
Additionally, the government plans to increase the accessibility of alternative energy sources, making them more convenient and affordable for citizens to use.
2. National Security
On the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia dispute, the government will employ both military and diplomatic measures to protect Thailand's sovereignty and safeguard the interests of the Thai people.
3. Natural Disaster Preparedness
In response to natural disasters, the government is focused on improving disaster prevention and warning systems. Efforts will be made to streamline the process of providing swift assistance to those affected.
This includes revising existing regulations and procedures to allow government officials to act more efficiently, ensuring that aid reaches those in need without bureaucratic delays. Measures will also be put in place to safeguard against corruption and ensure that resources are used appropriately and transparently.
4. Social Threats
The government will take firm, strict, and decisive action against illegal activities such as drug trafficking, illegal gambling, online gambling, scammers, and fraudulent networks that cause significant harm to the public and pose a threat to the economy.
Any state official found neglecting their duties in this regard will face severe legal action, including possible suspension from government service followed by criminal prosecution in all cases.
The government is determined to take real action in order to tackle social threats effectively. This administration has a clear policy of not supporting the gambling business. There will be no entertainment complexes featuring casinos, nor will online gambling be legalised.
A noteworthy aspect of the policy statement on social issues is its clear contradiction with the policy stance of former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's government. The statement explicitly emphasises the commitment to combating illegal gambling in all forms.
“We do not support the legalisation of gambling businesses, including Entertainment Complexes with gambling activities. We will also address the issue of gambling disguised as sports activities, such as poker, and will work to amend the Gambling Act and related regulations to control and limit gambling permissions as much as possible,” the policy states.
The policies of the Anutin government also address various issues with the aim of improving the quality of life for the people:
1. Addressing the Decline in Agricultural Prices
Particularly for rice, cassava, and many other agricultural products, the government plans to implement measures to support farmers by reducing production costs, especially for fertilisers.
Additionally, the government will combat the illegal importation of agricultural products from neighbouring countries, which undermines the prices of domestic products. The government will also promote the development of smart agriculture to enhance production capabilities.
2. Health and Education
The government aims to create systems that ensure all citizens, across all age groups, have easy and equal access to services. It also plans to reform education laws to prepare Thailand for the technological advancements and changes that occur rapidly in the modern world.
3. Environment
The government will work towards transitioning Thailand into a "low-carbon society," enhancing the country’s competitive potential on the global stage.
4. Legislative Action
On the legislative front, the government will hold a referendum on amending the Constitution of Thailand, enabling citizens to participate in shaping the new constitution during the next general election, which is scheduled for next year.