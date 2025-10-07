Parliament fire probe launched after cigarette butt sparks blaze

Second Deputy House Speaker Chalad Khamchuang said on Tuesday that he was shocked and concerned after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Parliament building, on the Senate side, on Monday evening (October 6).

He said it was fortunate that the blaze occurred in an open-air rest area rather than in a document storage room. He has instructed relevant departments to investigate the cause and identify any construction flaws.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the House has taken charge of the matter and will report to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.

All documents will be sent to the forensic police to determine the real cause. We must know the reason — this is something Parliament must take seriously. Luckily, it was not a sitting day when the building would have been crowded,” he said.