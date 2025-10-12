Thais see Anutin’s economic policy as short-term relief: Dusit Poll

The nationwide survey, conducted between October 7–10, 2025 among 1,203 respondents through online and field interviews, found that 29.51% view the current policies as temporary financial assistance, while 80.72% believe such handout or subsidy-based schemes can only stimulate the economy in the short term.

When asked how limited government budgets should be used, 53.72% of respondents preferred investments in environmental and natural disaster management, such as flood and drought prevention. A further 67.17% said the government should prioritise a national integrated water management plan to address recurring flood issues.

Regarding confidence in political parties’ ability to fix the economy, 19.87% named the Bhumjaithai Party, followed by 17.37% for the People’s Party, while 16.63% said they do not trust any party at this stage.