Thais see Anutin’s economic policy as short-term relief: Dusit Poll

The nationwide survey, conducted between October 7–10, 2025 among 1,203 respondents through online and field interviews, found that 29.51% view the current policies as temporary financial assistance, while 80.72% believe such handout or subsidy-based schemes can only stimulate the economy in the short term.
When asked how limited government budgets should be used, 53.72% of respondents preferred investments in environmental and natural disaster management, such as flood and drought prevention. A further 67.17% said the government should prioritise a national integrated water management plan to address recurring flood issues.
Regarding confidence in political parties’ ability to fix the economy, 19.87% named the Bhumjaithai Party, followed by 17.37% for the People’s Party, while 16.63% said they do not trust any party at this stage.
Pornpan Buathong, President of Suan Dusit Poll, said the results show that most people regard the Anutin government’s economic approach as short-term relief. While it has helped alleviate hardship to some degree, the public expects a comprehensive, long-term economic strategy, especially on flood management, which directly affects livelihoods and the grassroots economy.
When asked about confidence in solving economic problems, respondents said that although the Bhumjaithai Party received the highest score in this survey, it mainly reflected expectations toward the current government, rather than firm political loyalty. A significant portion of respondents also remained uncertain or unconvinced about the ability of any political party to effectively address the country’s economic challenges.
Asst Prof Somsak Charoenpul, Chair of the Public Administration Programme at Suan Dusit University, noted that since Prime Minister Anutin has pledged to dissolve Parliament within four months after forming his government, people expect only short-term economic results.
However, the findings also suggest that Thais want sustained action on career development, environmental protection, and infrastructure improvement alongside a long-term strategy for balanced economic growth and income distribution.
Experts, including Professor Emeritus Ammar Siamwalla, a senior economist and former Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) chairman, have long emphasised that reducing economic inequality is key to easing political conflict. The poll concludes that the government must implement policies enabling people to achieve genuine self-reliance through sustainable economic empowerment.