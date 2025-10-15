90 days of Interior turmoil as Bhumjaithai–Pheu Thai clash

“We will restore fairness for everyone. A nation can stand only upon morality and justice. When justice disappears, so does morality, so we must bring it back.”

That was the remark by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on September 10, 2025, just five days after the House of Representatives voted 313 to confirm him as Thailand’s 32nd prime minister.

A month later, during a period of administrative transition, amid signs of an early general election, the political “revenge game” between the blue and red camps reignited.

During the previous Pheu Thai-led government, several high-ranking officials aligned with the blue camp at the Interior Ministry were transferred in a series of major reshuffles.