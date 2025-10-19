Anutin orders probe into claims linking Thai politicians to Cambodian scam case

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday addressed reports circulating on social media that the South Korean Prime Minister had allegedly said seven Thai politicians were involved in a Cambodian scam operation.
Anutin said he had instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and his team to investigate the matter, urging the public not to worry.
“If any names are revealed, we will act accordingly. Should there be evidence of wrongdoing, legal action will be taken without exception,” he said, stressing that there was no need for public concern.
When asked whether the matter was raised during his recent phone call with the South Korean President, Anutin said it was not mentioned and questioned the credibility of the reports, noting that if they originated from social media pages, they must be carefully verified.
He added that if the matter turned out to be true, he would have another opportunity to meet the South Korean President during the APEC Summit in two weeks’ time. “If the names are revealed before then, we will conduct a thorough investigation and proceed in accordance with the law,” he said.
When asked whether he had instructed the Foreign Ministry to begin inquiries in South Korea ahead of the APEC meeting, Anutin replied, “Yes, I’ve already ordered,” adding that the Thai Embassy in Seoul had also been tasked with verifying the claims.
Regarding Rangsiman Rome, an MP from the People’s Party, who urged the government to investigate and remove Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow over alleged ties to Ben Smith.
Anutin said appointing a legal representative is a matter of trust. “If I were to hire a lawyer, I would also choose someone close to me — someone I can trust and communicate with easily. Whether removal is necessary depends on the case, the court ruling, and the nature of the wrongdoing.”
When asked about the government’s progress in tackling online scams and cybercrime, Anutin said that within just one week of the new administration taking office, 37 suspects had been arrested, with further investigations under way.
A major meeting will be held tomorrow to strengthen anti-scam operations and assign each agency to build on the progress already made, he said.
When asked whether Thailand would join international sanctions or financial measures against Cambodian companies linked to scam networks, Anutin said the issue had become both a regional and global priority. “We must fully cooperate with international efforts to combat these crimes by all possible means,” he said.
Korean Embassy issues denial
Meanwhile, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand dismissed circulating reports that the Korean Prime Minister had claimed seven Thai politicians were involved in a Cambodian scam case, calling them untrue.
“The Government of the Republic of Korea clarifies that this report is not factual,” the embassy said in a statement, adding that it would take necessary action against the spread of such fake news.