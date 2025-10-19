Anutin orders probe into claims linking Thai politicians to Cambodian scam case

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday addressed reports circulating on social media that the South Korean Prime Minister had allegedly said seven Thai politicians were involved in a Cambodian scam operation.

Anutin said he had instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and his team to investigate the matter, urging the public not to worry.

“If any names are revealed, we will act accordingly. Should there be evidence of wrongdoing, legal action will be taken without exception,” he said, stressing that there was no need for public concern.

When asked whether the matter was raised during his recent phone call with the South Korean President, Anutin said it was not mentioned and questioned the credibility of the reports, noting that if they originated from social media pages, they must be carefully verified.

He added that if the matter turned out to be true, he would have another opportunity to meet the South Korean President during the APEC Summit in two weeks’ time. “If the names are revealed before then, we will conduct a thorough investigation and proceed in accordance with the law,” he said.

When asked whether he had instructed the Foreign Ministry to begin inquiries in South Korea ahead of the APEC meeting, Anutin replied, “Yes, I’ve already ordered,” adding that the Thai Embassy in Seoul had also been tasked with verifying the claims.