Four political signals hint Anutin may dissolve House of Representatives

“I must tell you when I’ll dissolve the House? It’s my prerogative. If I want to run, I will. If I want to quit, I’ll quit. I know when my last day will be. If I feel I can’t go on, I still have the authority of the prime minister,” declared Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, when asked about rumours of a possible House dissolution by the end of this year.

According to Krungthep Turakij, four clear signals now point to an early dissolution of House of Representatives.

1. Populist policies flooding the field

The first sign is the wave of populist handouts — the “reduce, exchange, give away, and add-on” schemes. The latest, the “Let’s Go Halves Plus” (Khon La Khrueng Plus) campaign, opened for registration on December 20, prompting speculation that it was a sweetener for voters ahead of the polls.

The Senate’s approval on October 21 of the Joint Ticket Management Bill — seen as a move to expand the “buffet ticket” scheme from the 20-baht flat fare policy — has been widely viewed as an effort by the Bhumjaithai-led government to strengthen its public appeal.

The timing and design of these initiatives recall the late stages of the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration, which rolled out “Khon La Khrueng Phase 5” in July 2022, just months before the House was dissolved in early 2023. Anutin’s government has now rebranded the scheme as “Khon La Khrueng Plus,” alongside other welfare top-ups, signalling similar election-driven populism.