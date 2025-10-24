EC estimates 9 billion baht for referendum on constitutional amendments and MOU termination

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with the Election Commission of Thailand (EC) on Friday to discuss plans for a referendum on the constitutional amendments and the termination of the Thai-Cambodian Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) from 2000 and 2001. The referendum will be held alongside the general election of 2025.

The meeting, chaired by Ittiporn Boonprakong, Chairman of the Election Commission, lasted about one hour. After the discussions, Ittiporn explained that the meeting was a preliminary exchange regarding the process, budget, and readiness for the referendum. No final decisions had been made at that stage.

For the referendum, Ittiporn clarified that there would initially be two ballots: one for the constituency election and another for the party-list election. If the referendum includes both the constitutional amendments and the termination of the Thai-Cambodian MOU, an additional two ballots will be required, bringing the total to four ballots. He warned that this could cause confusion among voters and emphasized the importance of designing an efficient and easily understood management system for both voters and election officials.