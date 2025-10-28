PM’s Thai-Cambodian border remark aims at fairness, says spokesman

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat clarified on Monday (October 27) that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s recent remark about Thai-Cambodian border management aimed to emphasise fairness between the two countries.
The clarification followed Anutin’s interview after signing a peace accord with Cambodia during the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Anutin referred to the management of disputed zones, saying that Thailand’s focus is currently on Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province.
“There are also areas where Thai land extends slightly into Cambodia. To be fair, both sides must make adjustments. If we agree, and we find that part of our land overlaps theirs, we will withdraw and provide housing for Thai residents affected, just as Cambodia must do for its people encroaching into Thailand,” he said.
He added that resolving such overlaps would help reduce national security risks and pave the way for restoring diplomatic relations.
Anutin stressed that once the security threats are removed, both countries should swiftly restore diplomatic ties to normal levels. “If I were to rush things, it might cause dissatisfaction. But I guarantee that Thailand’s national dignity will not be compromised,” he said.
He also noted that reopening the border checkpoints would be the final step—only after the border situation stabilises and diplomatic relations are fully normalised.
After Anutin’s remarks went viral, Siripong reiterated that the prime minister was merely referring to fair management principles, not pointing to any specific area of Thai encroachment into Cambodia. He added that any solution must be based on facts and reality.