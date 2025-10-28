PM’s Thai-Cambodian border remark aims at fairness, says spokesman

“There are also areas where Thai land extends slightly into Cambodia. To be fair, both sides must make adjustments. If we agree, and we find that part of our land overlaps theirs, we will withdraw and provide housing for Thai residents affected, just as Cambodia must do for its people encroaching into Thailand,” he said.

He added that resolving such overlaps would help reduce national security risks and pave the way for restoring diplomatic relations.

Anutin stressed that once the security threats are removed, both countries should swiftly restore diplomatic ties to normal levels. “If I were to rush things, it might cause dissatisfaction. But I guarantee that Thailand’s national dignity will not be compromised,” he said.

He also noted that reopening the border checkpoints would be the final step—only after the border situation stabilises and diplomatic relations are fully normalised.