Isaan voters back People’s Party but undecided on PM: Nida Poll

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 02, 2025

Over 32% of northeastern voters remain undecided on Thailand’s next PM, while Anutin and Natthaphong top Nida Poll’s latest Isaan survey.

 

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) has released its latest survey on “Political Trends in the Northeast”, conducted between October 27 and 30, 2025 among 2,000 eligible voters aged 18 and above across all provinces in the Northeast (Isaan). Respondents represented diverse educational, occupational, and income backgrounds.

When asked who they would support as Thailand’s next prime minister if an election were held today, the results were as follows:

  • 32.40% said they had not yet found a suitable candidate.
  • 19.70% named Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister, Interior Minister, and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party.
  • 18.55% supported Natthaphong Rueangpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party.
  • 8.80% chose Chaikasem Nitisiri, senior member of the Pheu Thai Party.
  • 6.10% favoured Abhisit Vejjajiva, Democrat Party leader.
  • 4.80% backed Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party.
  • 2.80% selected General Rangsee Kitiyanasap of the Economic Party.
  • 2.70% picked General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Privy Councillor.
  • 1.55% named Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the United Thai Nation Party.

When asked which political party they would support today, the rankings were:

  • People’s Party – 26.05%
  • Undecided / No suitable party – 24.65%
  • Pheu Thai Party – 16.85%
  • Bhumjaithai Party – 15.75%
  • Democrat Party – 5.55%
  • United Thai Nation Party – 3.45%
  • Thai Sang Thai Party – 2.75%
  • Economic Party – 2.05%
  • Palang Pracharath Party – 1.50%

The survey highlights a political landscape in flux across Thailand’s northeast, a region long seen as a stronghold of Pheu Thai, with growing support for emerging parties and a significant share of undecided voters.

