Isaan voters back People’s Party but undecided on PM: Nida Poll

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) has released its latest survey on “Political Trends in the Northeast”, conducted between October 27 and 30, 2025 among 2,000 eligible voters aged 18 and above across all provinces in the Northeast (Isaan). Respondents represented diverse educational, occupational, and income backgrounds.

When asked who they would support as Thailand’s next prime minister if an election were held today, the results were as follows: