Isaan artist Monkaen tops Thailand’s YouTube Charts 2024

Monkaen Kaenkoon, a Mor Lam style singer from Isaan (northeastern) region of Thailand was ranked Thailand’s No. 1 music artist on YouTube Charts 2024.

The music videos of the 51-year-old singer from Yasothon province had accumulated over 554 million views on YouTube over the past year.

The popular online streaming platform collected viewership data from January 7, 2024 to January 7, 2025 to compile YouTube Charts 2024 for each country.

In second place this year was rapper SARAN, with 420 million views, followed by Supakan “Book” Pranot, a Luk Thoong (folksong) singer, with 403 million views.

The fourth and fifth places went to rapper ILLSLICK and rock band Silly Fools, with 402 million and 397 million views, respectively.

Monkaen this year repeated his phenomenal success in 2020, when he was ranked No. 1 in the YouTube Charts for Thai singer, with the number of viewers more than that of world-class girl group Blackpink, which included Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal.

The top five songs with most views in Thailand last year were:

1. Suay Khayee Jai by Book Supakan, Tid Am & Mos Kammakbin (158 million views)

2. Bussaba by Mental (157 million views)

3. Long Fang Lae by To Neu (144 million views)

4. Khwam Ru Suk Khong Tua Chan by Manutsawee (140 million views)

5. Ghost by Jeff Satur (136 million views)