Government suspends extension for Cambodian workers with expired permits

Traisulee Traisoranakul, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, said Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has suspended the signing of a draft Interior Ministry announcement that would allow Cambodian nationals with expired work permits to remain in Thailand temporarily.

The draft regulation, proposed under a previous administration led by acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai, followed a Cabinet resolution on August 19, 2025, granting special permission for Cambodian workers to stay for one additional year. However, Anutin ordered a full review to ensure strict legal compliance and complete verification of all records before approval.

Authorities found that nearly 100,000 Cambodian workers whose work permits expired in February 2025 could not be properly identified or located. Granting an automatic extension without verification could pose risks to national security and increase cases of illegal entry and transnational crime, Traisulee said.