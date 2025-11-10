Government suspends extension for Cambodian workers with expired permits

Traisulee Traisoranakul, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, said Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has suspended the signing of a draft Interior Ministry announcement that would allow Cambodian nationals with expired work permits to remain in Thailand temporarily.
Authorities found that nearly 100,000 Cambodian workers whose work permits expired in February 2025 could not be properly identified or located. Granting an automatic extension without verification could pose risks to national security and increase cases of illegal entry and transnational crime, Traisulee said.
The prime minister emphasised that the government is committed to transparent and lawful management of foreign labour, ensuring that no loopholes threaten security or economic stability. The Interior and Labour ministries have been instructed to jointly re-examine the proposal and present a revised version for Cabinet consideration.
The August 19 resolution sought to ease labour shortages by allowing migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam whose work permits had expired to remain and work in Thailand temporarily for one year — but it requires the Interior Minister’s signature to take effect.
“This government will act strictly in accordance with the law,” Traisulee said. “No action will be taken until all facts and evidence are verified to protect the interests of the country and the people.”