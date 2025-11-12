People’s Party urges Anutin to pursue proactive diplomacy to win global backing

The People’s Party issued a statement on Wednesday calling on the government led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to adopt proactive diplomacy to secure Thailand’s advantage and halt actions that threaten peace with Cambodia.
According to the statement, on November 10, 2025, Thai soldiers were injured after stepping on a mine at Huai Ta Maria in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, one of whom suffered an amputation of the right ankle.
In response, Prime Minister Anutin announced his intention to suspend the peace agreement signed between Thailand and Cambodia on October 26, which was witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as ASEAN chair, and US President Donald Trump.
The People’s Party set out four urgent diplomatic measures it says would strengthen Thailand’s position:
“People’s Party firmly believes that the fullest deployment of proactive diplomacy will secure Thailand’s advantage on the international stage, halt Cambodia’s threats to peace and provide Thailand with sufficient legitimacy to explain to the international community any future escalation of military measures that may be necessary to defend itself,” the statement concluded.