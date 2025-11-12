People’s Party urges Anutin to pursue proactive diplomacy to win global backing

The People’s Party issued a statement on Wednesday calling on the government led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to adopt proactive diplomacy to secure Thailand’s advantage and halt actions that threaten peace with Cambodia.

According to the statement, on November 10, 2025, Thai soldiers were injured after stepping on a mine at Huai Ta Maria in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, one of whom suffered an amputation of the right ankle.

In response, Prime Minister Anutin announced his intention to suspend the peace agreement signed between Thailand and Cambodia on October 26, which was witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as ASEAN chair, and US President Donald Trump.