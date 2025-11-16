Pheu Thai Signals No-Confidence Vote Over 'Grey Capital' and Foreign Policy Failures

The opposition is compiling evidence of government mismanagement, alleging staff links to illicit funds and criticising the PM's slow diplomatic response to border disputes and US trade pressures.

The opposition Pheu Thai Party has announced its readiness to submit a no-confidence motion against the Thai government, citing alleged mismanagement, corruption linked to "grey capital," and a slow, indecisive foreign policy approach that they claim jeopardises national sovereignty.

Suksit Srichomkwan, Pheu Thai spokesperson, confirmed on Sunday that the party is compiling data and expects to be prepared to file the motion when the next parliamentary session opens.

While consultations are ongoing with other opposition parties, Suksit made it clear that the motion would, at the very least, target the Prime Minister as the ultimate figure responsible for the government's perceived failures.

He stressed that cooperation among opposition parties is crucial to achieving the objective of removing the government, noting that numerical strength is sufficient but that the parties must act sincerely on their public criticisms.

"We have seen relatively clear evidence that this government has genuinely mismanaged affairs," Suksit said, urging coalition partners to demonstrate sincerity in their actions when the confidence vote takes place.

He confirmed that Pheu Thai has held preliminary, informal discussions with the People's Party, expressing confidence that they share a common view on the government's failings.

