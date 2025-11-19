The 20-year Shin Corp tax case: origins, transactions and the Thaksin family’s legal battle



Tax assessment and appeals

On 30 August 2007, the Revenue Department assessed tax and surcharges at 5.90479 billion baht for Panthongtae, 5.67686 billion baht for Pintongta, totalling 11.58165 billion baht.

Both objected and petitioned the Revenue Department’s Appeals Committee, which upheld the assessment and ordered them to pay tax, surcharges and monthly interest — though the Committee later reduced the surcharge to 50%.

The siblings then filed suit with the Central Tax Court seeking to annul the assessment and the Appeals Committee’s ruling. Meanwhile, the Revenue Department seized and froze assets, including approximately 200 million baht in cash, and land and securities worth around 1 billion baht.

Summonses were issued twice for examination of their 2006 tax obligations, and although they appealed both times, the Appeals Committee upheld the assessments with reduced surcharges.

During the period when Panthongtae and Pintongta Shinawatra brought their case to the Central Tax Court, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions ruled that Thaksin remained the true owner of 1,419,490,150 Shin Corp shares, and that his two children were merely nominee shareholders on his behalf.

On this basis, the siblings argued that the Revenue Department’s tax assessment against them was unlawful, because they were not the actual taxpayers under the law.

The Central Tax Court accepted this argument and on 29 December 2010 annulled the tax assessment.



Prayut government revives the Shin Corp tax case

Under the government of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the issue was revisited to find a legal avenue to collect over 10 billion baht in unpaid taxes.

On 13 March 2017, a joint meeting was held between the government, the Ministry of Finance, the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG), and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to prevent the case from expiring on 31 March 2017.

Officials opted to invoke Sections 820 and 821 of the Civil and Commercial Code, which hold a principal responsible for the actions of an agent.

As a result, on 28 March 2017, the Revenue Department issued a personal income tax assessment for the 2006 tax year to Thaksin, totalling 17.629 billion baht, delivered to his registered home address just before the statute of limitations expired.



Thaksin sues to overturn the assessment

Thaksin challenged the assessment and filed a lawsuit against the Revenue Department and the Appeals Committee, asking the Central Tax Court to annul the 17.629-billion-baht order.

On 18 July 2022, the Central Tax Court ruled in Thaksin’s favour, annulling the assessment because the Revenue Department had failed to issue a summons to Thaksin under Section 19 of the Revenue Code — a necessary step before issuing an assessment notice.

The Revenue Department appealed, but the Specialised Appeals Court (Tax Division) on 2 June 2023 upheld the lower court’s ruling, again finding that the assessment was procedurally unlawful.



Supreme Court reverses and orders Thaksin to pay

The Revenue Department then appealed to the Supreme Court, which on 17 November 2025 overturned the earlier rulings and ordered enforcement of the tax collection relating to the sale of Shin Corp shares.

The Supreme Court found that:

Thaksin concealed his ownership of Shin Corp by placing shares under Panthongtae and Pintongta,

He did so because he sought political office, which legally barred him from holding Shin Corp shares,

The arrangement lacked economic substance and was designed for improper purposes, including tax benefits,

The transaction was a serious unlawful scheme, giving no grounds to waive or reduce surcharges.

This judgement provides the final Supreme Court conclusion to the Shin Corp share tax case, a dispute that has spanned two decades and shaped Thailand’s political and legal landscape.