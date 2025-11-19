Pheu Thai revives strategic team to unite senior figures and pursue three urgent missions

Three urgent missions set for Chaturon’s team

The team has been tasked with three short-term priorities designed to stabilise the party’s position and counter rivals:

1. Censure debate strategy

The team will shape Pheu Thai’s approach to the upcoming no-confidence debate against the Anutin government.



Julapun has already consulted with Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, regarding constitutional amendment trends and joint sponsorship of the censure motion.

Two possible timelines are on the table:

• filing the motion immediately after the parliamentary session opens, or

• filing in mid-January 2026 to inflict maximum damage before a potential dissolution of Parliament.

2. Constitutional amendment battle

Pheu Thai opposes the proposed 20:1 formula for selecting the new Constitution Drafting Committee, arguing it hands an unfair advantage to the “blue camp,” which controls over 160 senators.

Under the formula, the blue faction would secure at least 8 seats on the charter-drafting committee — a number that could rise to 20 seats when combined with blue-party MPs and allied parties, enabling them to dominate the drafting process.

3. Strategic plan for the 2026 general election

This is the most critical mission.



Pheu Thai’s popularity is at its lowest point since the rise of the Shinawatra political dynasty.

Once a momentum-based party that could survive on its “wave” without heavy spending, Pheu Thai must now rely on both momentum and money to win as many seats as possible in 2026.

Hard questions ahead

Political observers are watching how the revived strategic team will reposition the party, manage internal factions, and execute its three urgent missions — all amid speculation about whether the Shinawatra camp can reclaim its former dominance.