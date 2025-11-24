People’s Party unveils three PM candidates for 2026 election, vows transparency and ‘no grey alliances’

The People’s Party on Saturday (November 23, 2025) formally announced its three prime ministerial candidates for the 2026 general election, pledging a transparent leadership lineup and campaigning under the slogan “Thailand ungrey, equal and future-ready.”

The announcement was made at the party’s “Recharge Prachachon” event, where the leadership outlined its election strategy and declared that the party would not field “a mystery prime minister” or conceal its leadership choices ahead of polling day.

Three PM candidates: Natthaphong, Sirikanya and Veerayooth

The party introduced the following candidates:

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut – Party leader, advocating an engineer-style “platform design” for national governance, free from grey money, corruption and structural obstructions. Sirikanya Tansakun – Deputy leader for policy, widely regarded as the party’s fiscal and budget expert who has elevated the party’s policy and financial-standard frameworks. Veerayooth Kanchoochat – Deputy leader for strategy and an academic in Japan, credited as the architect of the party’s long-term strategic frameworks since the Future Forward era.

The leadership emphasised that voters must know “who is number one, two and three” before entering the polling booth.