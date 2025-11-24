People’s party PM candidates meet Keidanren to present economic vision for stable growth

• Three prime ministerial candidates from the People’s Party met with the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) to outline their economic vision and investment-promotion policies.

• The party emphasised transparent governance, regulatory reform and large-scale infrastructure investment (“Orange Megaprojects”) to attract high-tech industries to Thailand.

• Japanese business leaders stressed the need for a stable business environment, political stability and deeper cooperation in green and digital industries — particularly battery energy storage systems (BESS).

On November 24, 2025 at the Parliament Complex, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party and its No.1 prime ministerial candidate, together with Sirikanya Tansakun, deputy leader for policy and PM candidate No.2, and Dr Veerayooth Kanchoochat, deputy leader for strategy and PM candidate No.3, met with Keidanren, the Japan Business Federation — Japan’s most influential private-sector economic organisation, representing more than 1,500 leading corporations, industrial associations and regional business groups.

Keidanren plays a major role in advising the Japanese government on economic and trade policy.

Natthaphong opened the meeting by greeting the delegates in Japanese, drawing applause from the more than 40 Japanese executives in attendance. He said the People’s Party recognises Japan as one of Thailand’s most important long-standing partners, particularly in trade and investment, creating stable jobs and incomes for Thai people.