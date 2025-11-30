South still undecided on PM, Democrats out front: Nida Poll

The Centre for Public Opinion Research at the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) has released its latest survey on “Political Sentiment in Southern Thailand,” conducted between November 18–24, 2025.
The poll sampled 2,000 eligible voters aged 18 and above across 14 southern provinces, Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Krabi, Trang, Phangnga, Phuket, Ranong, Satun, Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala, representing a range of educational backgrounds, occupations and income levels.
When asked who they would support as Thailand’s prime minister today, respondents gave the following answers:
32.25% — No suitable candidate found
25.65% — Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party
15.40% — Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister and Interior Minister, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party
12.85% — Natthaphong Rueangpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party
2.50% — Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha
2.45% — Gen Rangsee Kitiyanasap , leader of the Economy Party
2.05% — Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the United Thai Nation Party
1.85% — Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Speaker of the House and MP of the Prachachat Party
1.25% — Julapun Amornvivat, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, and Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party
Respondents were also asked which political party they would support if an election were held today:
28.60% — Democrat Party
28.45% — No suitable party found
17.80% — People’s Party
11.65% — Bhumjaithai Party
3.90% — United Thai Nation Party
2.45% — Pheu Thai Party
1.95% — Prachachat Party
1.65% — Economy Party
1.55% — Palang Pracharath Party
1.65% — Other parties (Thai Sang Thai, Klatham Party, Thai Kao Mai Party, Chartthaipattana Party, Chartpattana Party, Seri Ruam Thai Party, Thai Pakdee Party) or Vote No