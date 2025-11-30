South still undecided on PM, Democrats out front: Nida Poll

The Centre for Public Opinion Research at the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) has released its latest survey on “Political Sentiment in Southern Thailand,” conducted between November 18–24, 2025.

The poll sampled 2,000 eligible voters aged 18 and above across 14 southern provinces, Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Krabi, Trang, Phangnga, Phuket, Ranong, Satun, Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala, representing a range of educational backgrounds, occupations and income levels.