Anutin's House dissolution plans may be delayed as floods impact approval ratings

The severe flooding crisis in Hat Yai and Songkhla, the worst in many years, has led to public questions about the government's preparedness. The floodwaters not only devastated the lives and property of many residents but also washed away the government's approval ratings, particularly those of Anutin Charnvirakul, the Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, who had gained popularity in recent months with nationalistic and pro-public sentiment.

During a recent House meeting on the 2026 fiscal budget on 1 December, Prime Minister Anutin expressed frustration about the “4 crises” the government is facing: economic, security, social, and natural disasters. These issues have significantly affected his popularity, particularly in light of the ongoing flood crisis, which has raised questions about the government's ability to handle disasters effectively.

Initially, Anutin was bold enough to say that if the government was faced with ongoing disasters, it would work tirelessly to help people, even if that meant dissolving the House of Representatives. However, this situation has now become more complex, and political analysts believe that Anutin may be forced to delay the dissolution plans that were originally expected by December 12, 2025.

The Prime Minister has openly admitted that if the government were to dissolve the House during a national disaster, it would hinder the government’s ability to provide effective assistance. He also acknowledged that, in such a situation, he would have no choice but to be ready for the unexpected.