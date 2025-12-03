Anutin's House dissolution plans may be delayed as floods impact approval ratings

The severe flooding crisis in Hat Yai and Songkhla, the worst in many years, has led to public questions about the government's preparedness. The floodwaters not only devastated the lives and property of many residents but also washed away the government's approval ratings, particularly those of Anutin Charnvirakul, the Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, who had gained popularity in recent months with nationalistic and pro-public sentiment.
During a recent House meeting on the 2026 fiscal budget on 1 December, Prime Minister Anutin expressed frustration about the “4 crises” the government is facing: economic, security, social, and natural disasters. These issues have significantly affected his popularity, particularly in light of the ongoing flood crisis, which has raised questions about the government's ability to handle disasters effectively.
Initially, Anutin was bold enough to say that if the government was faced with ongoing disasters, it would work tirelessly to help people, even if that meant dissolving the House of Representatives. However, this situation has now become more complex, and political analysts believe that Anutin may be forced to delay the dissolution plans that were originally expected by December 12, 2025.
The Prime Minister has openly admitted that if the government were to dissolve the House during a national disaster, it would hinder the government’s ability to provide effective assistance. He also acknowledged that, in such a situation, he would have no choice but to be ready for the unexpected.
With calls for Anutin’s resignation growing, some analysts suggest that he might choose to dissolve the House pre-emptively to reset the political game. However, others argue that dissolving the House could leave unresolved issues and worsen the already declining government popularity. It could be perceived as irresponsible, especially if it undermines the constitutional amendment process still under debate.
At the same time, political forces are positioning themselves to capitalise on this uncertainty. The Pheu Thai Party has stated that it will file a no-confidence motion once the constitutional amendment is passed. They believe the situation may present an opportunity to challenge Anutin when his popularity is at a low point, suggesting they could use the crisis as a political advantage.
Moreover, Anutin’s planned January 2026 dissolution of the House is being seen as a way to regain favour with the public by introducing populist measures. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, has confirmed that the government’s “Let’s Go Halves Plus Phase 2” initiative will kick off in January 2026, signalling a move to boost public confidence and economic recovery.
These developments indicate that the planned House dissolution, initially expected to happen on December 12, may now be delayed until January 2026. The ongoing flood crisis has become a major political force, with the government’s approval ratings plummeting, leading to the inevitable conclusion that Anutin’s dissolution plans could be postponed.