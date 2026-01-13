Three parties pitch reforms to reboot Thailand’s economy

Thailand’s economy is facing mounting pressure from entrenched structural weaknesses, tightening fiscal room and geopolitical turbulence, prompting calls for a major overhaul as growth risks sliding to its lowest level in three decades outside crisis years.

In a “Deep Talk” forum hosted by Krungthep Turakij, economic representatives from Pheu Thai, the People’s Party and the Democrat Party presented competing proposals aimed at creating new economic “engines” and breaking what they described as long-running constraints on Thai growth.

People’s Party: plug fiscal leaks, cut corruption, build open commerce





Sirikanya Tansakun, deputy leader of the People’s Party, said the government is operating under serious “fiscal space” constraints at a time when stimulus is needed. She said that while deficits previously ran above 3% of GDP, the economy was not slowing as sharply as it is now, with some analysts warning 2026 growth could be the weakest in 30 years.

She said that for fiscal year 2027, the budget totals roughly 3 trillion baht, but after routine spending and repeated revenue shortfalls are accounted for, only around 700 billion baht remains as genuine policy space.

To improve state revenue efficiency, she said the party prioritises closing corruption “leaks”, particularly in procurement, by using AI to analyse bidding and pricing patterns — an approach she said could bring in more than 100 billion baht, noting that a 1% rise in VAT would generate only about 80 billion baht.