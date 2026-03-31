Anutin set to unveil ‘Thailand 10 Plus’ policy package to Parliament on April 7-9

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is expected to deliver his government’s policy statement to Parliament on April 7-9, 2026, centred on a “Thailand 10 Plus” stimulus-and-opportunity plan and a target of at least 3% average annual GDP growth.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is expected to lead the new government in presenting its policy statement to Parliament from April 7-9, 2026, according to reports from Government House.

The policy statement is expected to run 20-30 pages and include an economic stimulus plan branded “Thailand 10 Plus”, combining campaign proposals from the Bhumjaithai Party with policies from coalition partners such as the Pheu Thai Party.

The government’s top goal is to lift growth, targeting average GDP expansion of no less than 3% per year. The policy direction is described as four strategic pillars, alongside four crisis-management dimensions. Key policy pillars outlined include:



1) Inclusive growth

The government says it will focus on reducing inequality and supporting people across income levels through “Khon Tua Lek Plus”, aimed at easing living costs. Measures include keeping electricity bills below 3 baht per unit for the first 200 units, and opening a new round of State Welfare Card registration to better identify those genuinely in need.

It also plans an “SME Plus” policy to support low-interest loans and develop new guarantee mechanisms to improve liquidity for small businesses.

To prepare for an ageing society, the government plans an “Ageing Economy Plus” policy, including tax deductions for employers who hire older workers and an accelerated rollout of eldercare centres nationwide.