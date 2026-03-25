Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool after 2025-26 season, ending glittering nine-year era

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season, the club confirmed on Monday, bringing to a close an outstanding nine-year spell in which the Egyptian forward established himself as one of the greatest players in the club’s history.
Liverpool said Salah had agreed with the club to announce his departure before the end of the campaign, allowing supporters to hear the news directly and in good time. The 33-year-old joined from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 and quickly became a defining figure at Anfield.
In a farewell message published by Liverpool, Salah said: “Unfortunately the day has come,” before adding that he had never imagined how deeply the club, the city and its people would become part of his life. He described Liverpool as “not just a football club, it’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit”.
Salah also thanked team-mates past and present, as well as the supporters who stood by him in both the best and hardest moments of his career. He said the club would always be home for him and his family, closing his message with Liverpool’s famous line: “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
His departure will mark the end of a hugely successful era. Salah helped Liverpool win two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Community Shield during his time on Merseyside.
Individually, Salah leaves with a record that cements his place among Liverpool’s all-time greats. He has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances for the club, making him Liverpool’s third-highest scorer ever, and he has won the Premier League Golden Boot four times.
Liverpool said Salah will complete the remainder of the season before formally bringing his Anfield career to an end, with the club expected to mark his legacy and achievements at the close of the campaign.
Although the announcement has now been made, Salah signalled that his focus remains on helping Liverpool finish the season strongly. His exit will nevertheless be an emotional moment for supporters, who have watched him grow from a prolific signing into one of the most celebrated figures ever to wear the shirt.