Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool after 2025-26 season, ending glittering nine-year era

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season, the club confirmed on Monday, bringing to a close an outstanding nine-year spell in which the Egyptian forward established himself as one of the greatest players in the club’s history.

Liverpool said Salah had agreed with the club to announce his departure before the end of the campaign, allowing supporters to hear the news directly and in good time. The 33-year-old joined from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 and quickly became a defining figure at Anfield.

In a farewell message published by Liverpool, Salah said: “Unfortunately the day has come,” before adding that he had never imagined how deeply the club, the city and its people would become part of his life. He described Liverpool as “not just a football club, it’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit”.





Salah also thanked team-mates past and present, as well as the supporters who stood by him in both the best and hardest moments of his career. He said the club would always be home for him and his family, closing his message with Liverpool’s famous line: “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”