  Naka Cave in Bueng Kan reopens to 1,000 tourists a day

The famous Naka Cave in Bueng Kan province has been reopened to tourists after it was closed last month to allow it to rehabilitate itself.

Phu Langka National Park in Bueng Kan reopened the cave, famous for its rock formation that looks like a giant serpent, on Saturday.

The Udon Thani Tourism Office is cooperating with the Bueng Kan Tourism Office, the park office, and the tourism council for the Northeast to promote tourism to the cave.

On Saturday, the Udon Thani Tourism Office handed out a special wrist strap to the first 100 tourists who visited the cave.