  Naka Cave in Bueng Kan reopens to 1,000 tourists a day

The famous Naka Cave in Bueng Kan province has been reopened to tourists after it was closed last month to allow it to rehabilitate itself.
Phu Langka National Park in Bueng Kan reopened the cave, famous for its rock formation that looks like a giant serpent, on Saturday.
The Udon Thani Tourism Office is cooperating with the Bueng Kan Tourism Office, the park office, and the tourism council for the Northeast to promote tourism to the cave.
On Saturday, the Udon Thani Tourism Office handed out a special wrist strap to the first 100 tourists who visited the cave.
The Phu Langka National Park office said about 1,000 tourists are allowed to enter the cave each day. The office said 700 visitors are under a walk-in quota and the rest under the quota of reservation by app.
The park office said it would try to increase the quota to more than 1,000 tourists a day but it needs to train guides and other personnel first.
Although its official name is Naka Cave, it is often called Naga Cave after the mythical serpent or naga.
The highlight of Naka Cave is a rock formation that looks like a giant snake or the body of a serpent. Its surface resembles the scales of a large snake.
In terms of geology, it was formed by rocks on the Earth's surface through alternating hot-cold temperature changes, physical processes that undergo decay. The cracks on the surface surrounding the rock are called sun cracks.
But many Thais believe the rock is somehow related to the sacred naga they have faith in.