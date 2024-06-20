Tourism plan for second half of 2024 unveiled

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on Wednesday unveiled its tourism promotion policy for the second half of the year, saying it would focus on attracting customers from long-distance markets to help the agency meet the government’s target of 3.5 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT’s deputy governor for Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Americas markets, said that long-distance markets for the rest of this year will be divided into two groups.

The stable ones, or “star countries”, are Russia, the UK, the US, Germany and France. Tourists from these countries are already familiar with Thailand and tend to visit the kingdom before the end of the year, he said.

TAT also addressed six high-potential long-distance countries, which it terms “rising stars”, namely Canada, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Denmark and Saudi Arabia. These countries have shown increasing tourism revenues in recent years and are now benefitting from the government’s visa-free policy, said Siripakorn.

“These six countries are considered rising stars due to good economic status and the potential to introduce more flights to Thailand,” he added.