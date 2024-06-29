Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket most popular air travel destinations in Q1

The authority said the flights from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, the northern tourist city, had three operators: Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, and Thai Lion Air, who offered a maximum of 10, 13, 5 flights per day, respectively.

Thai AirAsia charged the highest ticket fare at 5,299 baht, or 9.36 baht per km, while Nok Air offered the cheapest air ticket at 980 baht, or 17.3 baht per km.

For flights from Chiang Mai to Bangkok, Nok Air operated a maximum of 11 per day, Thai AirAsia 13 per day and Thai Lion Air 5 per day.

The most expensive tickets were from Thai AirAsia at 5,299 baht, or 9.36 baht per km, while the cheapest tickets were offered by Thai Lion Air, at 1,245 baht, or 2.2 baht per km.

