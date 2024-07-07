Bangkok-Vientiane train service will start on July 19

The first train to the Lao capital will depart Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station at 8.30pm on July 19, with Deputy Minister of Transport Surapong Piyachote presiding over the launch and joining the journey.

Train No. 133 will cover the distance in around 11 hours. The journey will include customs clearance at Nong Khai Station and the destination.

The service route for the Bangkok–Vientiane train will utilise the Northeastern Railway line, branching off from the Northern Railway line at Ban Phachi Junction Station. The train will pass through Saraburi province, Chira Road Junction Station in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Khon Kaen province, Udon Thani province, and Nong Khai province before crossing the First Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge to Thanalaeng Station and terminating at Vientiane Station, the SRT said.