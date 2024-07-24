Bangkok world’s 30th most risky city for tourists: Forbes Advisor

Bangkok has been ranked in 30th place among world’s most risky cities for tourists by Forbes Advisor, a global platform dedicated to helping consumers make the best financial choices in business, investment, technology, and travel.

In its article titled “12 Best Travel Insurance Companies of July 2024” published this month, Forbes Advisor compared 60 international cities across seven metrics to determine which cities are the most (and least) risky for tourists. These metrics are: Travel safety, crime risk, personal security risk, health security risk, infrastructure security risk, natural disaster risk, and digital security risk.

According to the findings, the world’s most risky cities for tourists are Caracas, Venezuela with a risk score of 100 out of 100. In second place is Karachi with a score 93.12, followed by Yangon (91.67), Lagos in Nigeria (91.54) and Manila (91.49).

Thailand’s capital was in 30th place with a risk score of 53.34. The highest risk scores of Bangkok came from crime and health security categories, both at 39. Infrastructure, digital security and personal security risks received scores of 22, 17 and 5, respectively.

Meanwhile, the safest city for tourists according to the study was Singapore, with 0 risk score. In second place is Tokyo (10.72), followed by Toronto (13.6), Sydney (22.28), and Zurich (22.97).

Compared to other Southeast Asian cities, Bangkok came in second place following Singapore as the safest for tourists. In third place is Kuala Lumpur (55.36), followed by Ho Chi Minh City (61.83), and Jakarta (81.98).