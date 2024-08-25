TAT, Phuket kick off light and sound shows

The Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Phuket provincial administration kicked off an extravagant light-and-sound show in the tourist-destination province on Saturday night.
The event in Phuket was a part of TAT’s “Vijitr” light shows in five regions that have been launched in key tourist-destination provinces to provide an immersive and memorable event experience to tourists.
TAT deputy governor Apichai Chatchalermkit and Phuket deputy governor Adul Chuthong presided over the opening ceremony of “Vijtr 5 Regions @Phuket – Pearls of Andaman the Undiscovered Treasure”.
The show will continue until September 1 and will be held from 6pm to midnight.
There will be 15 lighting shows in two areas, the Phuket Old Town and the Saphan Hin Park.
Highlights of the shows include the use of lighting to highlight the beautiful Sino-Portuguese architecture of the old Chartered Bank building in the old town.
There will also be fireworks shows on August 30 and 31 and September 1 at around 7.30pm.
Other highlights include a light show in the form of jellyfish and butterflies in flower fields as well as pearls above waves.
The shows will be presented for walking tours or for tourists to walk around the locations to see the different extravagant lighting artworks.