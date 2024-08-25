TAT, Phuket kick off light and sound shows

The Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Phuket provincial administration kicked off an extravagant light-and-sound show in the tourist-destination province on Saturday night.

The event in Phuket was a part of TAT’s “Vijitr” light shows in five regions that have been launched in key tourist-destination provinces to provide an immersive and memorable event experience to tourists.

TAT deputy governor Apichai Chatchalermkit and Phuket deputy governor Adul Chuthong presided over the opening ceremony of “Vijtr 5 Regions @Phuket – Pearls of Andaman the Undiscovered Treasure”.