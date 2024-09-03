The Langham Bangkok to breathe new life into two old buildings

“The hotel exemplifies our strategy of incorporating cultural preservation into hotel development while creating unparalleled experiences for guests and nearby communities,” LHG chief executive officer Bob van den Oord said on Monday.

As the Customs House was erected in the reign of King Rama V in 1888, van den Oord said there were challenges in the restoration, including how to elevate the old building to be higher than the Chao Phraya River and ensuring that the building will be renovated in the right way.

“The architects have worked very hard to make sure that our guests can stay in this beautiful hotel and really get a taste of the old Customs House,” he said.

He expects the hotel to attract domestic and foreign travellers in Asia, such as Singapore, Hong Kong and China. However, he said it also depends on when tourism will recover to the pre-Covid-19 level.

Asked about intense competition among hotel operators in Bangkok, he believes that The Langham Bangkok’s hospitality and heritage experience will enable the hotel to cope with this issue.

“I think this [hotel] is going to be the talk of the town, and we really feel that this will redefine hospitality in Bangkok,” he added.

LHG comprises a family of accommodation brands, including The Langham Hotels and Resorts, Cordis Hotels, Eaton Workshop and Ying'nFlo.

The group has 32 hotels in operation that extend across Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East. The group aims to operate 100 hotels in the next 10 years.

Most of the hotels under the development are located in Asia, such as South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia as well as in Phuket and Koh Samui.