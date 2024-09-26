58 Thai hotels awarded Michelin Keys

The Michelin Guide on Wednesday revealed the brand’s new One, Two, and Three Key distinctions for the 58 most outstanding hotels in Thailand.

The announcement comes four years into a comprehensive refresh of hotel selection. Like the Michelin Stars for restaurants, the Michelin Keys are for the most outstanding hotels, and the list has grown to over 5,000 hotels across the world, according to the Michelin Guide.

Just like a Michelin-starred restaurant, a Michelin-rated hotel can earn One, Two, or Three Keys. One Key means a very special stay, while Two Keys mean an exceptional stay, and Three Keys represent an extraordinary stay.

The 2024 Michelin Guide hotel selection in Thailand includes 8 Three Key hotels, 19 Two Key hotels, and 31 One Key hotels.



The 8 Three Key hotels are:

Bangkok: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, and The Siam

Chiang Mai: Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai

Trat: Soneva Kiri

Surat Thani: Samujana Villas

Krabi: Phulay Bay, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Phuket: Amanpuri, and Keemala