58 Thai hotels awarded Michelin Keys

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2024

Thailand earns its place in the 2024 Michelin Key Guide, which rewards hotels that offer an outstanding experience

The Michelin Guide on Wednesday revealed the brand’s new One, Two, and Three Key distinctions for the 58 most outstanding hotels in Thailand.

The announcement comes four years into a comprehensive refresh of hotel selection. Like the Michelin Stars for restaurants, the Michelin Keys are for the most outstanding hotels, and the list has grown to over 5,000 hotels across the world, according to the Michelin Guide.

58 Thai hotels awarded Michelin Keys

Just like a Michelin-starred restaurant, a Michelin-rated hotel can earn One, Two, or Three Keys. One Key means a very special stay, while Two Keys mean an exceptional stay, and Three Keys represent an extraordinary stay.

The 2024 Michelin Guide hotel selection in Thailand includes 8 Three Key hotels, 19 Two Key hotels, and 31 One Key hotels.

58 Thai hotels awarded Michelin Keys


The 8 Three Key hotels are:

Bangkok: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, and The Siam

Chiang Mai: Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai

Trat: Soneva Kiri

Surat Thani: Samujana Villas

Krabi: Phulay Bay, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Phuket: Amanpuri, and Keemala

The 19 Two Key hotels are:

Bangkok: Capella Bangkok, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Park Hyatt Bangkok, Rosewood Bangkok, The Okura Prestige Bangkok, The Peninsula Bangkok, and The Sukhothai Bangkok

Chiang Mai: Rachamankha

Chiang Rai: Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

Surat Thani: Banyan Tree Samui, Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui, SALA Samui Choengmon Beach, and Six Senses Samui

Phang Nga: The Sarojin Thailand, and Six Senses Yao Noi

Krabi: Banyan Tree Krabi, and Pimalai Resort & Spa

Phuket: InterContinental Phuket Resort, and Rosewood Phuket

58 Thai hotels awarded Michelin Keys

The 31 One Key hotels are:

Bangkok: 137 Pillars Suites Bangkok, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, COMO Metropolitan Bangkok, InterContinental Bangkok, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, Oriental Residence Bangkok, SO/ Bangkok, and The Standard Bangkok

Phetchaburi: Veranda Resort & Villas Hua Hin Cha Am

Chiang Mai: 137 Pillars House, Aleenta Retreat Chiang Mai, Raya Heritage, and Tamarind Village

Prachuap Khiri Khan: Anantara Hua Hin Resort & Spa, The Standard Hua Hin, V Villas Hua Hin, and Aleenta Resort & Spa, Hua-Hin

Nakhon Ratchasima: InterContinental Khao Yai Resort

Surat Thani: Anantara Lawana Resort and Spa, Kerem Luxury Beachfront Villas, and Kimpton Kitalay Samui

Krabi: Rayavadee

Phang Nga: Aleenta Resort & Spa, Phuket, and Iniala Beach House

Phuket: Andara Resort & Villas, COMO Point Yamu, The Nai Harn Phuket, The Pavilions Phuket, The Slate, Trisara, and The Racha

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy