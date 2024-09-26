58 Thai hotels awarded Michelin Keys

The Michelin Guide on Wednesday revealed the brand’s new One, Two, and Three Key distinctions for the 58 most outstanding hotels in Thailand.
The announcement comes four years into a comprehensive refresh of hotel selection. Like the Michelin Stars for restaurants, the Michelin Keys are for the most outstanding hotels, and the list has grown to over 5,000 hotels across the world, according to the Michelin Guide.
Just like a Michelin-starred restaurant, a Michelin-rated hotel can earn One, Two, or Three Keys. One Key means a very special stay, while Two Keys mean an exceptional stay, and Three Keys represent an extraordinary stay.
The 2024 Michelin Guide hotel selection in Thailand includes 8 Three Key hotels, 19 Two Key hotels, and 31 One Key hotels.
The 8 Three Key hotels are:
Bangkok: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, and The Siam
Chiang Mai: Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai
Trat: Soneva Kiri
Surat Thani: Samujana Villas
Krabi: Phulay Bay, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve
Phuket: Amanpuri, and Keemala
The 19 Two Key hotels are:
Bangkok: Capella Bangkok, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Park Hyatt Bangkok, Rosewood Bangkok, The Okura Prestige Bangkok, The Peninsula Bangkok, and The Sukhothai Bangkok
Chiang Mai: Rachamankha
Chiang Rai: Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort
Surat Thani: Banyan Tree Samui, Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui, SALA Samui Choengmon Beach, and Six Senses Samui
Phang Nga: The Sarojin Thailand, and Six Senses Yao Noi
Krabi: Banyan Tree Krabi, and Pimalai Resort & Spa
Phuket: InterContinental Phuket Resort, and Rosewood Phuket
The 31 One Key hotels are:
Bangkok: 137 Pillars Suites Bangkok, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, COMO Metropolitan Bangkok, InterContinental Bangkok, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, Oriental Residence Bangkok, SO/ Bangkok, and The Standard Bangkok
Phetchaburi: Veranda Resort & Villas Hua Hin Cha Am
Chiang Mai: 137 Pillars House, Aleenta Retreat Chiang Mai, Raya Heritage, and Tamarind Village
Prachuap Khiri Khan: Anantara Hua Hin Resort & Spa, The Standard Hua Hin, V Villas Hua Hin, and Aleenta Resort & Spa, Hua-Hin
Nakhon Ratchasima: InterContinental Khao Yai Resort
Surat Thani: Anantara Lawana Resort and Spa, Kerem Luxury Beachfront Villas, and Kimpton Kitalay Samui
Krabi: Rayavadee
Phang Nga: Aleenta Resort & Spa, Phuket, and Iniala Beach House
Phuket: Andara Resort & Villas, COMO Point Yamu, The Nai Harn Phuket, The Pavilions Phuket, The Slate, Trisara, and The Racha