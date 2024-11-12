Bangkok set to dazzle with light extravaganzas from Saturday

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2024

14 sites across the city are set to light up with stunning shows and fireworks for a whole month from Saturday as part of the Thailand Winter Festivals

Bangkok’s riverfront, along with seven iconic landmarks and seven other key locations is set to come alive with a stunning light and sound show every night for a month from Saturday.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said that apart from the light and sound shows, there will also be cultural performances and fireworks displays for the Thailand Winter Festivals extravaganza.
Some of the key shows are:

  • Rama VIII Bridge: Light and sound displays with laser artistry and musical accompaniment (6 shows daily from November 16 to December 15)
  • Royal Navy Institute: Dynamic laser displays and soundscapes (6 shows daily from November 16 to December 15)
  • Wat Arun: Awe-inspiring light and drone display celebrating the temple’s heritage (1 show daily on November 16, 17 and December 15; 2 shows daily on November 24 and December 1 and 8)
  • Wat Kalayanamitr: Laser shows, cultural performances, and fireworks (2 shows daily on November 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and December 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15)
  • Sunanthalai Building (Rajini School): Projection mapping with light and sound show (6 shows daily from November 16 to December 15)
  • Memorial Bridge (Phra Phuttha Yodfa): Illumination and lasers (6 shows daily from November 16 to December 15); and fireworks (1 show daily on November 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 and December 5, 6, 7, 13, 14)
  • Reclaimed warehouse at Lhong 1919: A dramatic light and sound spectacle (6 shows daily from November 16 to December 15)

Other locations where light and sound shows will be held are Wat Karuhabodi, Clock Tower of Siriraj Museum, Wat Rakang Kositaram, Wichai Prasit Fort, Rajini School, Phra Pok Klao Bridge, a large tree in front of Yok Yor Marina Restaurant, large trees at new Interior Ministry head office. 

Photo by Public Relations Department

