Bangkok set to dazzle with light extravaganzas from Saturday

Bangkok’s riverfront, along with seven iconic landmarks and seven other key locations is set to come alive with a stunning light and sound show every night for a month from Saturday.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said that apart from the light and sound shows, there will also be cultural performances and fireworks displays for the Thailand Winter Festivals extravaganza.
Some of the key shows are:
Other locations where light and sound shows will be held are Wat Karuhabodi, Clock Tower of Siriraj Museum, Wat Rakang Kositaram, Wichai Prasit Fort, Rajini School, Phra Pok Klao Bridge, a large tree in front of Yok Yor Marina Restaurant, large trees at new Interior Ministry head office.
Photo by Public Relations Department