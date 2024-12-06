Discover Chiang Rai’s rich culture, cuisine at ‘Colours of Doi Tung’

The annual “Colours of Doi Tung” festival has returned to Chiang Rai’s scenic mountainous destination in Mae Fa Luang district with a bounty of art and local delicacies.

Now in its 11th year, the event is organised by the Doi Tung Development Project to celebrate the success of the campaign initiated by the late Princess Srinagarindra, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s grandmother.

The project successfully managed to get Doi Tung locals to transition from growing opium poppies to cultivating high-value crops like coffee beans and decorative flowers, laying the foundation for the local economy while also preserving the mountain’s biodiversity.

This year’s festival, themed “Winter WonderDoi”, features cartoon mascots designed by renowned artists, including Paphakorn

‘Newyear’ Srikunrayakorn, a rising pop art designer.

The artworks, including paintings, statues and installations of leopard cats, slow lorises, moles and Asian barbets, offer perfect selfie spots.

Festivalgoers can also explore booths selling handicrafts from local tribes, as well as enjoy northern Thai delicacies like Nam Ngiao soup, Khao Soi and pork scratchings. Also on offer are coffee beans, tea leaves and vegetables grown by the project’s farmers.

The festival runs on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays until January 26 from 8am to 6pm. Admission is 90 baht per person with a 50% discount for students, seniors, the disabled and monks, and free entry for children under 120 centimetres.

Visit the Facebook page @DoiTungClub for more information.