Discover Chiang Rai’s rich culture, cuisine at ‘Colours of Doi Tung’

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 06, 2024

Running until January 26, the festival celebrates the success of the Doi Tung Development Project with art, local handicrafts and northern delicacies

The annual “Colours of Doi Tung” festival has returned to Chiang Rai’s scenic mountainous destination in Mae Fa Luang district with a bounty of art and local delicacies.

Discover Chiang Rai’s rich culture, cuisine at ‘Colours of Doi Tung’

Now in its 11th year, the event is organised by the Doi Tung Development Project to celebrate the success of the campaign initiated by the late Princess Srinagarindra, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s grandmother.

Discover Chiang Rai’s rich culture, cuisine at ‘Colours of Doi Tung’

The project successfully managed to get Doi Tung locals to transition from growing opium poppies to cultivating high-value crops like coffee beans and decorative flowers, laying the foundation for the local economy while also preserving the mountain’s biodiversity.

Discover Chiang Rai’s rich culture, cuisine at ‘Colours of Doi Tung’

This year’s festival, themed “Winter WonderDoi”, features cartoon mascots designed by renowned artists, including Paphakorn
‘Newyear’ Srikunrayakorn, a rising pop art designer.

The artworks, including paintings, statues and installations of leopard cats, slow lorises, moles and Asian barbets, offer perfect selfie spots.

Discover Chiang Rai’s rich culture, cuisine at ‘Colours of Doi Tung’

Festivalgoers can also explore booths selling handicrafts from local tribes, as well as enjoy northern Thai delicacies like Nam Ngiao soup, Khao Soi and pork scratchings. Also on offer are coffee beans, tea leaves and vegetables grown by the project’s farmers.

Discover Chiang Rai’s rich culture, cuisine at ‘Colours of Doi Tung’

Discover Chiang Rai’s rich culture, cuisine at ‘Colours of Doi Tung’

The festival runs on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays until January 26 from 8am to 6pm. Admission is 90 baht per person with a 50% discount for students, seniors, the disabled and monks, and free entry for children under 120 centimetres.

Visit the Facebook page @DoiTungClub for more information.

Discover Chiang Rai’s rich culture, cuisine at ‘Colours of Doi Tung’

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy