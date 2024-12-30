National parks to waive entry fees for Thai tourists on Dec 31-Jan 1

MONDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2024

The initiative aims to boost domestic tourism and encourage Thais to spend New Year holidays in the embrace of nature

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) will waive entry fees to all national parks nationwide for Thais on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, a government spokesperson said on Monday. 

Sasikarn Watthanachan, deputy government spokesperson, said the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry wants to offer a New Year present to Thai citizens while promoting tourism.

Hence, it has called on the DNP to waive entry fees at all national parks on December 31 and January 1. 

 

The initiative also encourages Thais to visit national parks and learn about nature and wildlife, the spokesperson added. 

She noted that it would be up to the chiefs of each national park to decide whether to limit visitor numbers to avoid overcrowding and ensure the parks do not exceed their capacity. 

