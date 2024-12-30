National parks to waive entry fees for Thai tourists on Dec 31-Jan 1

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) will waive entry fees to all national parks nationwide for Thais on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

Sasikarn Watthanachan, deputy government spokesperson, said the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry wants to offer a New Year present to Thai citizens while promoting tourism.

Hence, it has called on the DNP to waive entry fees at all national parks on December 31 and January 1.



