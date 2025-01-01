Tourists witness first light of 2025 at Loei national park

The mountain, which is a part of the Phu Ruea National Park, is about 1,365 metres above sea level.

The temperature on the mountain top was 8 degrees Celsius at 6.30am this morning, Netnapha Ngamnet, chief of the national park said.

She added that the park organised a merit making ceremony at its office on Wednesday morning to mark a good start for the year. Visitors to the national park in the northeastern province gave alms to nine Buddhist monks as well as paid respect to the “Phra Phuttha Nava Banphot” Buddha statue.

The statue was transported from Wat Phra Yat in Ayutthaya province to the shrine atop Phu Ruea mountain in 1977 to attract spiritual travelers and give blessings to visitors of Phu Ruea.