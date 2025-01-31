Thailand’s luxury hotels growth outpaces London and Singapore

Thailand’s luxury hotels have experienced strong growth in average daily rates (ADR) throughout 2024, increasing by 5.3% year-on-year and 42.7% compared to 2019, according to STR, a global leader in hotel industry research.

This growth outpaced hotels in London and Singapore, which saw an increase of 34% and 37% respectively, Jesper Palmqvist, STR’s vice president for Asia-Pacific, said.

Despite London and Singapore’s luxury hotel ADRs (US$604 and $427, respectively) being triple and double that of Bangkok’s ($200), Palmqvist noted that this trend indicates a significant growth potential for luxury hotels in the Thai capital, which also enjoy a competitive pricing advantage.

Palmqvist also said that occupancy rates in seven of Thailand’s tourist cities showed steady growth throughout last year, signalling the continued recovery of the Thai hotel industry. STR reported that Chiang Mai experienced the largest year-on–year occupancy increase, at 15.1%, followed by Krabi (13.2%), Samui (11.9%), Hua Hin (7.7%), Bangkok (6.5%), Pattaya (4.7%) and Phuket (4.4%).

Cities that saw the largest increase in ADR year-on-year were Samui (9.2%), followed by Phuket (7.8%), Bangkok (7.4%), Pattaya (6.3%), Krabi (5.1%) and Chiang Mai 3%. Hua Hin was the only city to experience a dip in ADR, down 1.3% year-on-year in 2024.