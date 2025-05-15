Thai hotels see 30% drop in Chinese tourists in Q2, occupancy rate falls to 52% in May

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the number of foreign tourists between May 1–11 reached 851,912, while the total for January 1–May 11 stood at 12,948,032 — a decrease of 1.04% compared to the same period last year. Chinese tourists still ranked first in number at 1,766,870, only 100,000 more than Malaysian tourists, who ranked second.

Thienprasit Chaiyaphatranan, President of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), reported findings from the April 2025 "Hotel Business Confidence Index" survey, conducted in collaboration with the Bank of Thailand. The survey, conducted from April 10–28 with 139 hotel respondents, revealed that most hoteliers expect a year-on-year decline in international guests in Q2, especially in the Central and Southern regions. Around 25% of respondents expect the number of Chinese tourists to drop by more than 30%.

More than half of the hotels also anticipate a decline in the average daily room rate (ADR) compared to the same period last year, with most reducing rates by over 10%. However, about one-quarter of hotels—particularly 4-star and above, and those in the South—have managed slight rate increases, generally not exceeding 5%.