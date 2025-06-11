Thailand welcomes 15 million foreign tourists, Malaysia surpasses China as top visitor market

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11, 2025

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has released statistics on foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand from January 1 to June 8, 2025, showing a total of 15,016,878 visitors, a nearly 3% decline compared to the same period last year.

The Chinese market continues to slow down, while Malaysia has overtaken China to claim the top spot as the largest source of tourists.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, stated that, based on the statistics, the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand from January 1 to June 8, 2025, has accumulated to 15,016,878 — a decrease of 2.87% compared to last year. These visitors have contributed approximately 699,295 million baht in tourism revenue.

The top five foreign markets with the highest number of tourists arriving in Thailand from January 1 to June 8, 2025 are:

  • Malaysia — 2,041,002 visitors
  • China — 2,029,481 visitors
  • India — 1,035,864 visitors
  • Russia — 981,011 visitors
  • South Korea — 702,267 visitors

Sorawong added that preliminary assessments indicate that, since January 1, 2025, over 15 million foreign tourists have visited Thailand. Malaysian tourists have moved up to the top position, with over 2 million visitors, while Indian tourist arrivals have also reached 1 million.

