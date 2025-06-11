Thailand welcomes 15 million foreign tourists, Malaysia surpasses China as top visitor market

The Chinese market continues to slow down, while Malaysia has overtaken China to claim the top spot as the largest source of tourists.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, stated that, based on the statistics, the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand from January 1 to June 8, 2025, has accumulated to 15,016,878 — a decrease of 2.87% compared to last year. These visitors have contributed approximately 699,295 million baht in tourism revenue.