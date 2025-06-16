Chinese Tour Operators Enter \'Hibernation Mode\' as Thailand\'s Tourism Market Awaits Recovery

Thailand's tourism industry is grappling with a significant downturn in Chinese visitors, with many tour operators entering what industry leaders describe as "hibernation mode" as they await a market recovery expected by 2026.

The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) has warned that Chinese tourist arrivals this year will reach only 5 million people, with the majority coming for business rather than leisure purposes.

True tourist groups are estimated to represent just 20 per cent of arrivals, or approximately 1 million visitors.

Malaysian Tourists Overtake China

The decline reached a symbolic milestone on 6 June when Malaysian tourists surpassed Chinese visitors to become Thailand's top source market for the first time in 13 years, since 2012.

Statistics from 1 January to 8 June show Chinese tourist arrivals totalling 2,029,481 people, whilst Malaysian visitors reached 2,041,002.

The shift follows ongoing safety perception issues that have plagued Thailand's image amongst Chinese travellers, particularly since the disappearance of Chinese actress Xing Xing near the Thai-Myanmar border in early January.

Industry in Crisis

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanapor, Honorary President and Senior Advisory Chairman of ATTA, which represents 1,554 members including tour operators and tourism businesses, described the severe impact on the industry.