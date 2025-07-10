Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival 2025 dazzles with glowing light and faith-filled parades

THURSDAY, JULY 10, 2025

Tourists gather in Ubon Ratchathani to celebrate the "Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival 2025," showcasing glowing candle parades and cultural performances in honour of Asalha Puja and Buddhist Lent.

On the morning of July 10, 2025, Thung Si Mueang and the surrounding streets of Muang Ubon Ratchathani were bustling with locals and tourists gathered to witness the grand "Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival." This year, the event is held under the theme "Magnificent Faith, Glowing Light," highlighting the city's distinctive art and culture in a fresh new light.

The candle parades are designed with a blend of modern art, using luminous colours that offer a unique beauty during the day. In the evening, the parades will come alive with glowing lights, presenting a stunning spectacle that reflects the beauty of faith through grand performances.

Key Events of the ‘Ubon Candle Festival 2025’

July 10–11

Daytime (08:30 – 13:00): Witness the magnificent candle parade along the Uparat Road and Chayangkul Road, with four main display points:

  • In front of Sri Ubon Rattanaram Temple
  • In front of the Old City Hall (Khwan Mueang Square)
  • In front of Siam Commercial Bank, Ubon Ratchathani Branch
  • In front of Bangchak Petrol Station (Esso, Kilometre Zero)

Nighttime (19:00): Experience the illuminated candle parade accompanied by sound and light displays at two main points:

  • In front of Sri Ubon Rattanaram Temple
  • In front of Khwan Mueang Square

July 12–13

The candle displays will remain on view at Thung Si Mueang for continuous viewing.

Photos by Thiti Wannamontha, NationPhoto

