Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival 2025 dazzles with glowing light and faith-filled parades

On the morning of July 10, 2025, Thung Si Mueang and the surrounding streets of Muang Ubon Ratchathani were bustling with locals and tourists gathered to witness the grand "Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival." This year, the event is held under the theme "Magnificent Faith, Glowing Light," highlighting the city's distinctive art and culture in a fresh new light.

The candle parades are designed with a blend of modern art, using luminous colours that offer a unique beauty during the day. In the evening, the parades will come alive with glowing lights, presenting a stunning spectacle that reflects the beauty of faith through grand performances.