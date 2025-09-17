Erawan National Park temporarily bans waterfall swimming as heavy rains swell water levels

Khwanjai Noinarai, head of Erawan National Park in Kanchanaburi, announced on Wednesday that all waterfall swimming activities are temporarily suspended from September 16 until conditions return to normal. The measure aims to ensure visitor safety following continuous heavy rainfall, which has caused water levels to rise and currents to become unusually strong.

Visitors can still enjoy the scenic beauty of the waterfalls but are urged to strictly follow staff guidance.

The rising water levels have also given rise to the annual natural phenomenon known as the “Elephant Head Split.” This occurs at the cliff above the seventh tier of Erawan Waterfall, the waterfall’s source. When large volumes of water cascade down with force, they divide into three streams resembling the three heads of the mythological elephant, Erawan, after which the waterfall and the national park are named. This unique natural spectacle is rare and widely admired.

Visitors are advised to follow updates on reopening and other park news via the park’s official Facebook page: Erawan National Park.