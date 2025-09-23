Thai Tourism Authority Uses Star Power to Attract Chinese Visitors

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has kicked off a major campaign to boost the country’s crucial Chinese tourism market, leveraging the star power of actors Pong Nawat Kulrattanarak and Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul to drive arrivals.
The "Nihao Month" initiative, which runs from this month until the Chinese New Year in 2026, is part of a wider effort to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese relations.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the programme aims to attract Chinese travellers during China’s Golden Week holiday and continue that momentum throughout the end of the year.
Both actors, hugely popular with Chinese audiences, have been appointed as tourism ambassadors.
A press conference to officially launch the programme was held in Guangzhou on 15 September, while another event is scheduled to take place in Bangkok on Tuesday, 23 September, to engage with local stakeholders.
The campaign features a range of promotional activities, including:
User-Generated Content (UGC) Challenge: The "Thailand, Told by You" challenge invited Chinese nationals to share their favourite experiences on social media. Winners of the challenge will join a FAM (Familiarisation) trip from 5 to 10 October to create new content and inspire others to visit.
Strategic Partnerships: TAT has partnered with major Chinese firms like Meituan, Ctrip, Tongcheng, and Alipay to offer special promotions and elevate the profile of Thai tourism products and food.
Passport Privileges: The "Chinese Passport Privilege" scheme will offer discounts at participating shops, department stores, and spas to any Chinese traveller who shows their passport in Thailand between 20 September and 31 December.
Cultural Celebrations: A welcome reception, "Amazing Thailand Mid-Autumn Night," will be held on 6 October at One Bangkok. The event will feature Thai-Chinese cultural performances and appearances by Billkin and Pong Nawat, aiming to use Thai soft power to strengthen the bond between the two nations.