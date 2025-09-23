Thai Tourism Authority Uses Star Power to Attract Chinese Visitors

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has kicked off a major campaign to boost the country’s crucial Chinese tourism market, leveraging the star power of actors Pong Nawat Kulrattanarak and Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul to drive arrivals.

The "Nihao Month" initiative, which runs from this month until the Chinese New Year in 2026, is part of a wider effort to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese relations.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the programme aims to attract Chinese travellers during China’s Golden Week holiday and continue that momentum throughout the end of the year.

Both actors, hugely popular with Chinese audiences, have been appointed as tourism ambassadors.

A press conference to officially launch the programme was held in Guangzhou on 15 September, while another event is scheduled to take place in Bangkok on Tuesday, 23 September, to engage with local stakeholders.