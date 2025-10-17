Thailand ranked No.1 for best food in the world 2025 by Condé Nast Traveler

Thailand has been named the No.1 country for the world’s best food in 2025, according to Condé Nast Traveler, a leading US-based travel magazine. The Kingdom topped the global list with a score of 98.33 out of 100, as revealed in the magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, with votes cast by readers around the world.

CNN reported that Thailand’s culinary excellence, marked by seven Bangkok restaurants ranked among the world’s top 35, helped secure the country’s top spot. The nation’s vibrant night markets, rich diversity of flavours, and simple yet unforgettable dishes continue to captivate food lovers worldwide.

Whether it’s a comforting bowl of noodles, a spicy curry, or a fragrant soup, Thai cuisine remains a global favourite, especially when served with the warm hospitality the country is known for.