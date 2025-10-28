Doi Inthanon chills to 7°C, Kew Mae Pan nature trail to reopen on November 1 after 5-month restoration

Tourists on Tuesday flocked to Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai, to experience the biting cold, even though it was not a public holiday. The temperature at the Kew Mae Pan Viewpoint plunged to a seasonal low of 7°C, while the summit recorded 8°C and the park headquarters 12°C — marking the coldest morning of this year’s winter so far.
Many visitors arrived early, wrapped in thick blankets and duvets, to capture photos of the first sunrise of the day from the scenic Kew Mae Pan Viewpoint. The crisp air and golden light created a lively and enchanting atmosphere, with tourists describing the experience as “unforgettable” and “worth the journey.”
The Kew Mae Pan nature trail, one of Thailand’s most popular high-altitude eco-tourism routes, will reopen to the public on November 1 after a five-month closure for natural rehabilitation, which began on May 31.
The trail, located at an elevation of 2,157 metres above sea level, features a rich montane forest ecosystem, home to diverse wildlife and watershed sources. Spanning 3.2 kilometres in a circular route with moderate inclines, the trek typically takes 2-3 hours to complete and offers panoramic mountain vistas.
The park said the reopening aims to promote eco-tourism and raise environmental awareness among visitors while ensuring the preservation of Doi Inthanon’s unique natural beauty.