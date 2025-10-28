Norse Atlantic’s London–Bangkok flights to boost UK arrivals to 1.13 million

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has welcomed a positive sign from the United Kingdom market, receiving the inaugural Norse Atlantic Airways flight Z0 791 from London Gatwick to Bangkok at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday (October 27).

The seasonal service is expected to boost UK arrivals to 1.13 million in 2025, generating around 70.46 billion baht in tourism revenue.

Driving long-haul market growth

Flight Z0 791 is one of seven new seasonal routes from Europe to Thailand for the 2025/26 winter season. Suladda Sarutilavan, TAT’s Director of the Europe Region, said the route expansion stems from the success of the authority’s airlines focus strategy targeting long-haul markets.

The service will run from October 26, 2025, to April 12, 2026. During October–November 2025, Norse Atlantic will operate two to three flights weekly, increasing to four to five weekly from December 2025 to April 2026 — totalling 99 flights, each with 338 seats.