Norse Atlantic’s London–Bangkok flights to boost UK arrivals to 1.13 million

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has welcomed a positive sign from the United Kingdom market, receiving the inaugural Norse Atlantic Airways flight Z0 791 from London Gatwick to Bangkok at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday (October 27).
The seasonal service is expected to boost UK arrivals to 1.13 million in 2025, generating around 70.46 billion baht in tourism revenue.
Driving long-haul market growth
Flight Z0 791 is one of seven new seasonal routes from Europe to Thailand for the 2025/26 winter season. Suladda Sarutilavan, TAT’s Director of the Europe Region, said the route expansion stems from the success of the authority’s airlines focus strategy targeting long-haul markets.
The service will run from October 26, 2025, to April 12, 2026. During October–November 2025, Norse Atlantic will operate two to three flights weekly, increasing to four to five weekly from December 2025 to April 2026 — totalling 99 flights, each with 338 seats.
UK market maintains strong momentum
The United Kingdom remains one of Thailand’s top ten long-haul source markets.
Optimistic outlook and booking trends
Buoyed by the steady growth, TAT forecasts over 1.13 million UK arrivals by end-2025, contributing 70.46 billion baht in revenue. Forward bookings continue to rise:
Thailand’s appeal was reaffirmed in Condé Nast Traveller UK’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, where the country ranked highly for five-star hotels, Asian islands, and world-class spas. Notable Thai islands featured include Koh Lanta, Koh Chang, Phuket and Koh Samui.
Joint marketing and sustainable promotion
TAT and Norse Atlantic are running a joint campaign from September to November 2025 to stimulate awareness through social-media competitions, inflight and digital advertising, and promotions on Expedia and Skyscanner.
In parallel, TAT is promoting responsible and sustainable tourism, encouraging travellers to discover Thailand’s hidden gems — lesser-known yet valuable destinations that spread economic benefits and enhance visitor experiences.